In pictures: Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora celebrate International Yoga Day 2026

From mass yoga sessions to personal reflections on wellness, several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh, rolled out their yoga mats to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday.

1 7 Instagram/@akshaykumar

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Actor Akshay Kumar joined the International Yoga Day celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, where he participated in a mass yoga session alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

2 7 Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty was in Gurugram for a yoga session, attended by children and adults. She demonstrated different asanas at the session.

3 7 Instagram/@bhagyashree.online

Actress Bhagyashree reflected on ageing gracefully “Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day,” she wrote.

4 7 Instagram/@rakulpreet

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also marked the occasion by sharing photographs of herself performing a series of yoga poses.

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Actress Esha Deol attended a mass yoga session at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

6 7 Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

For actress Malaika Arora, yoga is more than just exercise. Sharing pictures of her practice, she wrote, "Yoga has been a part of my life for years, not just as a workout, but as a way to reconnect, reset, and find balance."

7 7 Instagram/@nimratofficial

Yoga has become the "most meaningful inner journey" for actress Nimrat Kaur, she wrote on Sunday on Instagram, alongside pictures of her practising different asanas.