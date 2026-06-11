In pictures: Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and more celebrities at the 2026 NBA Finals

Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler were among the celebrities who attended the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The New York Knicks currently lead the San Antonio Spurs 3–1 in the 2026 NBA Finals.

In Game 4, the Knicks completed a historic 29-point comeback—the largest in NBA Finals history—to win 107–106 following a buzzer-beating putback by OG Anunoby.

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Looking dapper in a blue jersey of the Knicks, Taylor Swift posed alongside Law and Order actress Mariska Hargitay.

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Actor-comedian Adam Sandler posed alongside Chris Rock during the game.

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Timothée Chalamet wore a custom Chrome Hearts denim jacket with colourful cross patches to a 2026 NBA Finals game.

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Television show host Jimmy Fallon held a Knicks placard during the game.

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Kevin Jonas opted for a simple black t-shirt as he smiled at the camera during the NBA finals.

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Liam Neeson also attended the game night. He is set to star in a reboot of The Naked Gun franchise alongside Pamela Anderson.