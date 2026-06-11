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regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

Suman Maitra’s ‘A2’ echoes Ritwik Ghatak’s 'Meghe Dhaka Tara'; release date out

The film, starring Raunak Bhattacharya and Ankita Brahma, will hit theatres on June 12

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.06.26, 04:55 PM
A still from ‘A2’

A still from ‘A2’ Sourced by the correspondent

Director Suman Maitra’s upcoming Bengali feature A2, a film that draws heavily from the cinematic world and philosophy of Ritwik Ghatak’s Meghe Dhaka Tara, is set to hit theatres on June 12.

The film has already earned recognition on the festival circuit, garnering 11 awards and honours across events in Kerala, Sri Lanka, Japan and several other national and international platforms. It was also selected for the prestigious Bengali Panorama section of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

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Blending realism with nostalgia, A2 follows Apu, an aspiring writer determined to turn the struggles of his everyday life into literature, while exploring his evolving relationship with Durga.

The film stars Raunak Bhattacharya, Ankita Brahma, Mehuli Sarkar, Shreyasi Roy Bandyopadhyay, Debashis Ganguly, Arun Chatterjee, Moumita Pal, Sumi Sen, Saubhagya Mukherjee and Joyita Biswas in key roles. The music and background score of A2 have been composed by Chandrima.

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