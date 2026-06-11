Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ promises slapstick comedy and over-the-top action; trailer out

Actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav and Tusshar Kapoor head into a jungle to shoot a big-budget film, only to find themselves caught in a series of increasingly bizarre misadventures in the trailer of Welcome to the Jungle, shared by Akshay on Thursday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the upcoming comedy boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroze Khan, Sudesh Berry and Vrihi Kodvara.

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The trailer blends slapstick humour with over-the-top action, featuring action sequences, aerial stunts and a barrage of comic one-liners.

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the Welcome franchise began with the 2007 hit Welcome, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, followed by Welcome Back in 2015, led by John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The third instalment, Welcome To The Jungle, is slated to hit theatres on June 26.