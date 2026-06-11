Bombay High Court to Salman Khan’s neighbour: Social media is no licence to defame

Access to social media does not entitle anyone to post defamatory content, including against celebrities, the Bombay High Court observed on Thursday while asking Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting his posts against the actor.

A single bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh questioned why anyone should upload such content on social media instead of addressing their grievances with the authorities concerned.

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Ketan Kakkad owns the property adjoining Khan's farmhouse at Panvel in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township.

He had alleged that the actor violated environmental norms during the construction of his farmhouse and blocked access to the neighbour's property. Kakkad also claimed to have approached authorities on the issue, but no action was taken.

Khan later filed a defamation suit against Kakkad, claiming he had uploaded videos and other content on social media about the actor's activities at his farmhouse. He claimed the posts were defamatory.

The actor sought the court to direct Kakkad to remove the defamatory videos that he had uploaded and also to stop him from making such comments further. When a civil court refused to pass such an order, he approached the HC.

Khan, in his plea in the HC, said the posts uploaded by Kakkad were not only defamatory in nature, but also communally provocative against him.

On Thursday, the plea came up for hearing before Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, who questioned as to why anyone should upload such videos and content on social media instead of taking up their grievance with the authorities concerned.

"Just because one has access to social media does not mean they can upload videos about any person, whether a common citizen or a celebrity, merely to defame them. Why upload such videos on social media?" Justice Deshmukh said.

The court also wondered if judicial time should be wasted only to decide whether or not a particular social media post is defamatory and hence should be deleted.

The bench suggested Kakkad to consider deleting the content and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.





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