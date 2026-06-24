Tom Hanks says AI could replace his voice as Woody in future ‘Toy Story’ films: ‘Scary thought’

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has said that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could allow studios to replicate his voice for future Toy Story films, describing the possibility as a “scary thought”.

Hanks, who has voiced Sheriff Woody, the pull-string cowboy doll at the centre of the animated franchise, in all its instalments, said there is enough recorded material available for studios to recreate his voice using AI technology.

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“Time is undefeated. The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time in 'Toy Story' is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want,” he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

When asked whether he would return to voice Woody in a sixth film, Hanks said any new installment would need to justify its existence creatively.

“If you’re gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile. It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title," he said.

“I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all,” he added.

Toy Story 5, released on June 19, emerged as the highest opening weekend grosser at the global box office in the franchise. The film was directed by Andrew Stanton, with McKenna Harris serving as co-director.

The latest installment also featured Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep and John Ratzenberger as Hamm.

The original Toy Story film, released in 1995, followed Sheriff Woody, a pull-string cowboy doll whose position as his owner Andy's favourite toy is threatened by the arrival of Buzz Lightyear, a flashy and arrogant space ranger who initially believes he is a real hero.

The film spawned sequels released in 1999, 2010 and 2019.