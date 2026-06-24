Emotional ties

Darshana Banik has joined the cast of director Abhigyan Mukherjee’s upcoming film Anumaner Bhittite. Produced by Skailand Entertainment, the multi-generational family drama boasts an ensemble cast and explores relationships through an emotional and psychological lens. Moving away from conventional romantic pairings, the film brings together two of Tollywood’s brightest young talents — Darshana Banik and Rohaan Bhattacharjee — in a unique sibling dynamic.

At the heart of the film's central narrative is Mohini, a highly perceptive child psychologist played by Darshana. While she spends her professional life understanding the minds of children, her personal world is consumed by her evolving relationship with her brother, Arko. The story unfolds across two timelines. In the flashback portions, actor Ayush Das portrays the 16-year-old Arko, capturing the character's formative years. As the narrative shifts to the present day, Rohaan steps in as the 30-year-old Arko, charting his journey into adulthood.

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Darshana's character will be seen across different phases of her life, reflecting the emotional and personal changes she undergoes over the years. "The film unfolds across multiple timelines, and in many ways Mohini serves as the common thread that connects all the characters. She acts as a bridge, binding together the different stories and relationships that make up the narrative. What excites me most about the role is that Mohini has two very distinct shades to her personality.

"Portraying these contrasting facets is something I am doing for the first time, and it has been both challenging and rewarding. Another aspect I am particularly thrilled about is the dance element woven into the character. I get to perform some beautiful classical dance sequences, which have been a wonderful experience. Learning the choreography, mastering the classical dance movements and delivering the performances within a tight schedule required a great deal of preparation and hard work," says Darshana. John Bhattacharya stars opposite Darshana, while Dolon Roy, Abhijit Guha, Radhika Preeta Majumdar and Abhirup Chowdhury round out the cast.