MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Emotional ties

Darshana Banik and Rohaan Bhattacharjee to play siblings in Anumaner Bhittite. Here's the first look...

T2 Bureau Published 24.06.26, 11:07 AM
Darshana Banik, Rohaan Bhattacherjee, John Bhattacharya

Darshana Banik, Rohaan Bhattacherjee, John Bhattacharya

Darshana Banik has joined the cast of director Abhigyan Mukherjee’s upcoming film Anumaner Bhittite. Produced by Skailand Entertainment, the multi-generational family drama boasts an ensemble cast and explores relationships through an emotional and psychological lens. Moving away from conventional romantic pairings, the film brings together two of Tollywood’s brightest young talents — Darshana Banik and Rohaan Bhattacharjee — in a unique sibling dynamic.

At the heart of the film's central narrative is Mohini, a highly perceptive child psychologist played by Darshana. While she spends her professional life understanding the minds of children, her personal world is consumed by her evolving relationship with her brother, Arko. The story unfolds across two timelines. In the flashback portions, actor Ayush Das portrays the 16-year-old Arko, capturing the character's formative years. As the narrative shifts to the present day, Rohaan steps in as the 30-year-old Arko, charting his journey into adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darshana's character will be seen across different phases of her life, reflecting the emotional and personal changes she undergoes over the years. "The film unfolds across multiple timelines, and in many ways Mohini serves as the common thread that connects all the characters. She acts as a bridge, binding together the different stories and relationships that make up the narrative. What excites me most about the role is that Mohini has two very distinct shades to her personality.

"Portraying these contrasting facets is something I am doing for the first time, and it has been both challenging and rewarding. Another aspect I am particularly thrilled about is the dance element woven into the character. I get to perform some beautiful classical dance sequences, which have been a wonderful experience. Learning the choreography, mastering the classical dance movements and delivering the performances within a tight schedule required a great deal of preparation and hard work," says Darshana. John Bhattacharya stars opposite Darshana, while Dolon Roy, Abhijit Guha, Radhika Preeta Majumdar and Abhirup Chowdhury round out the cast.

RELATED TOPICS

Tollywood Siblings Darshana Banik Rohaan Bhattacharya New Film Bengali Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Strict graft law 'coming soon': Suvendu targets dirty money, vows to punish corruption

In Bengal Assembly, chief minister referred to locations associated with Banerjee family and alleged that Mamata and Abhishek had been involved in several serious corruption case
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT