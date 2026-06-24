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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

‘Cocktail 2’ crosses Rs 90-crore mark globally after five days in theatres

Directed by Homi Adajania, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the romantic comedy released in theatres on June 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.06.26, 11:17 AM
Cocktail 2 box office

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in ‘Cocktail 2’ File Picture

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has crossed the Rs 90-crore mark at the worldwide box office within five days of its release, despite witnessing a drop in collections on its first Monday and Tuesday.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy released in theatres on June 19.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 13.50 crore nett on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.25 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 17.75 crore nett on Day 3.

However, the film registered a 64.2 per cent decline on Monday compared to its Sunday earnings. It earned Rs 6.35 crore nett on Day 4 across 9,785 shows with an overall occupancy of 16 per cent.

On Tuesday, the film witnessed a further 1.5 per cent dip in collections, earning Rs 6.65 crore nett across 9,565 shows.

With the latest figures, Cocktail 2’s cumulative domestic nett collection stands at Rs 60.90 crore, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 72.75 crore.

The film also added Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas on Monday. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 22.25 crore.

As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the film has climbed to Rs 95 crore.

Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have co-written the script for Cocktail 2, while Dinesh Vijan, Ranjan and Ankur Garg have produced the film under the Maddock Films and Luv Films banners.

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.

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