‘To the person who makes it all worth it’: Trisha Krishnan wishes Vijay on his 52nd birthday

Actress Trisha Krishnan wished actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay on his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, calling him a person “who makes it all worth it.”

The wish came hours after fans speculated that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay, citing her silence on his birthday.

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Sharing a photo from a mid-night birthday celebration with Vijay on Instagram, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD 00.00.”

Surrounded by a colourful assortment of cakes, Vijay, in the photo, appears moments away from cutting his birthday cake, as Trisha watches from beside him.

Speculation surrounding Vijay and Trisha intensified earlier this year after reports emerged in February that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress.

In March, Vijay and Trisha attracted attention after attending a wedding reception in Chennai in coordinated cream-and-gold outfits.

Fans had also pointed to their joint public appearances, including at actor Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, as well as Trisha’s social media posts featuring Vijay, as signs of a possible relationship.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly commented on the speculation.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. The party later secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the government after falling short of a majority on its own.