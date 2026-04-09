Tom Cruise is ‘looking forward’ to ‘Jerry Maguire’ 30th anniversary re-release

Cameron Crowe’s 1996 film Jerry Maguire, starring Tom Cruise, Jonathan Lipnicki and Renée Zellweger, is set to return to theatres to mark its 30th anniversary, Sony Pictures announced on social media Wednesday.

The film will be screened in selected theatres on April 12, followed by additional screenings on April 14 and 15.

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“King of the house calls. Master of the living room. Jerry Maguire is back on the big screen for its 30th anniversary. In select theatres April 12, 14, and 15. Get tickets now. #JerryMaguire,” production banner wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Reacting to the announcement, Tom Cruise wrote, “Looking forward to sharing it with you all again in theaters next week”.

Jerry Maguire released in theatres on December 13, 1996. The film follows a sports agent who, after losing his job over his principles, attempts to rebuild his career with his sole remaining client and a former colleague.

The movie’s ensemble cast also features Jerry O’Connell, Jay Mohr, Bonnie Hunt, and Regina King.

Written by Raynold Gideon and Bruce A. Evans, the film was produced by James L. Brooks, Richard Sakai, Laurence Mark and Cameron Crowe.

Jerry Maguire garnered five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Writing.

On the work front, Cruise last appeared in Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. He will be next seen in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.