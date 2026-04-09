Puducherry records over 89% turnout; Assam, Kerala see strong voter response in Assembly polls

High voter turnout marked the first phase of Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Thursday, with all three reporting higher participation than previous elections. Assam recorded over 85.64 per cent polling, up from 82.04 per cent in 2021.

The state has 722 candidates in 126 constituencies and an electorate of around 2.5 crore.

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Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the turnout “historic,” saying, “the result of this election is already visible, in the hope, pride, and happiness” on the faces of the people.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the turnout pointed to a demand for change.

He described it as a vote for a “new and greater Assam” and a new leadership, adding, “It is now the responsibility of the ECI to ensure the security of EVMs and conduct the counting of votes accurately.”

In Kerala, turnout crossed 78 per cent, higher than 74.06 per cent in 2021. The state has 883 candidates across 140 constituencies and 2.71 crore voters.

CPI(M) leader C N Mohanan said higher polling would benefit the LDF, crediting party workers for voter mobilisation. BJP leader K S Shaiju said the increase came from higher participation among women voters and would favour his party.

Congress leader Deepthi Mary Varghese said, “Usually, the trend is that when the polling percentage rises, it turns favourable to the UDF. However, a detailed analysis is required in this matter.”

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the turnout could reach 90 per cent. In Puducherry, voting for 30 seats saw a record turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since 1964. The contest is between the Congress-led alliance and the AINRC-led front.

Polling remained largely peaceful in Kerala and Puducherry. In Assam, officials reported seven arrests in connection with election-related violence and minor clashes at some booths.

Among those who voted were Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actors Mammootty and Mohanlal. In Puducherry, a model polling booth in the Raj Bhavan constituency featured a robot that welcomed voters with flower petals.

The elections are part of a larger schedule. West Bengal will vote on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu votes on April 23. Counting will take place on May 4.

The campaign also saw focus on LPG supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, with both the ruling party and the opposition raising the issue.