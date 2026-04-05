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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Those who don’t get ‘Dhurandhar 2’ tickets can watch ‘Dacoit’, says Adivi Sesh

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.26, 10:32 AM
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Dacoit’

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Dacoit’ File picture

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh on Saturday said Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to continue its theatrical run for another three to four months, comparing it to a cultural phenomenon like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I think it will go on for another three-four months and it should continue to run. It’s like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture. However, there’s room for different kinds of cinema and those who are not getting tickets for Dhurandhar can come and watch our film Dacoit,” Sesh said at the trailer release event of his film.

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Dacoit was initially scheduled to release on March 19 but was later pushed to April 10, with the actor citing limited screen availability due to the strong run of “Dhurandhar”.

“We were going to release it on March 19 and for the South version the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu new year is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar’s phenomenal Dhurandhar. We thought we should find the right showcasing and when we were confident from our distributors about April 10 release date, and getting theatres and screen timing, is then we announced the (new) date,” he said.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo. The film follows an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him and will release in Hindi and Telugu.

Sesh said the makers opted to shoot the film simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu to ensure authenticity and reach a wider audience, instead of relying on dubbed versions.

To further bridge the language gap, the team collaborated with Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh and singer Jonita Gandhi for the track Touch Buddy.

Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, with Suniel Narang serving as co-producer.

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