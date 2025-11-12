‘Jumanji 3’ begins production, eyeing December 2026 release

Dwayne Johnson-starrer Jumanji 3 is now in production, the makers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the upcoming film is set to mark the final chapter in the adventure series.

Sharing a picture from the cast’s table read held in Los Angeles, the makers wrote on X, “New level unlocked. #JumanjiMovie is officially in production.”

The monochrome still features Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who return to reprise their roles from the Jumanji franchise.

Based on the 1981 children’s picture book by Chris Van Allsburg, Jumanji centers on a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based hazards on its players with every turn they take.

The first film of the franchise released in 1995. Directed by Joe Johnston, the fantasy adventure film starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth in key roles.

Jumanji spawned an animated television series that aired from 1996 to 1999, and was followed by a spin-off film, Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005).

The franchise got a reboot in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby and Bobby Cannavale in key roles.

The sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), featured Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Madison Iseman alongside Johnson, Black, Hart, Gillan and Jonas.

Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Kasdan are producing the upcoming film which is also set to star Watcher actor Burn Gorman.

The new film is slated to release theatrically on 11 December, 2026.