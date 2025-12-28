‘Zootopia 2’ to ‘Superman’: Sequels and reboots dominate global box office in 2025

If 2025 proved anything at the global box office, it is that Hollywood still relies on its past to set the cash registers ringing. Sequels, franchise reboots and live-action adaptations ruled the show this year, with audiences across markets showing little hesitation in returning to familiar worlds, driving billion-dollar runs.

While original films like Sinners and One Battle After Another swept over the critics, the box office hinted at the industry’s dependence on established intellectual property.

Zootopia 2

Global box office: USD 1.3 billion

1 6

Plot: Ginnifer Goodwin’s optimistic rabbit Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman’s sly fox Nick Wilde return for a new adventure in this sequel where Zootopia faces a threat from old enemies — snakes.

Why it worked: The sequel expanded the world of the 2016 blockbuster Zootopia without losing the charm of the original. The film explored heavy themes like capitalist greed, colonialism, racial extermination, without being preachy. The message was wrapped in family-friendly animation, which made it a hit across age groups.

Lilo & Stitch

Global box office: USD 1.038 billion

2 6

Plot: This live-action adaptation revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien named Stitch who escapes from a spaceship and crash lands on Earth, where he strikes up a friendship with Lilo. The film stars Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit in key roles.

Why it worked: Nostalgia did the heavy lifting for Lilo & Stitch, but the emotional storytelling and strong family appeal helped the film cruise past the billion-dollar milestone. This version, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, doesn’t aim to outshine the quirky 2002 original. Instead, it gently reimagines it for a new generation, adding depth and warmth without losing its oddball charm.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Global box office: USD 869 million



3 6

Plot: Directed by Gareth Edwards, this reboot of the Jurassic World franchise follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix, sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research.

Why it worked: Dinosaurs remain a universal draw, and the film’s promise of a “fresh start” for the franchise reignited interest after franchise fatigue had begun to set in. ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Jonanthan Bailey’s presence, alongside Scarlett Johansson, also worked in its favour.

How to Train Your Dragon

Global box office: USD 636 million

4 6

Plot: This live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated classic is set on the island of Berk, a land long divided by conflict between Vikings and dragons. Amid this age-old animosity, young Hiccup (Mason Thames), son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), forms an unexpected friendship with Toothless, a rare Night Fury dragon.

Why it worked: With Mason Thames playing Hiccup with an innocent sincerity to Gerard Butler adding physical heft as Stoick, and John Powell’s familiar score tying it all together, the film works not because it reinvents the story, but because it retells it with confidence.

Superman

Global box office: USD 616 billion

5 6

Plot: David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in this reboot of the beloved comic book superhero movie with James Gunn at the helm. The superhero from Krypton meets his nemesis in Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and must prove his loyalty to earth.

Why it worked: While James Gunn’s Superman is far from perfect, the film brings new energy to a tired comic book adaptation genre. The political themes in Superman are hard to miss: Lex Luthor’s media empire and propaganda machinery feel like a reflection of an era of politics in America. The theme of anti-immigration politics is also intricately woven into the plot.

HONOURABLE MENTION

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Global box office: USD 566 million and counting

6 6

Plot: The third instalment in James Cameron’s Pandora-based visual saga introduces a new Na’avi tribe — the Ash people — as Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri mourn the loss of their eldest son.

Why it worked: Spectacle remained the selling point, with audiences drawn back by the franchise’s immersive visuals. Oona Chaplin’s performance as Varang, the leader of the Ash tribe is another highlight. And like always, Cameron makes a strong case against war, while batting for ecological preservation in this instalment.