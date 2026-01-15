Actor Ryan Hurst to play Kratos in Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ live-action series

The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst is set to play Kratos in Prime Video’s upcoming live-action series of God of War, the streamer announced on Thursday, unveiling the first look of the actor.

“Meet Ryan Hurst, your Kratos in the God of War series coming to Prime Video,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

The role marks Hurst’s return to the franchise. He previously voiced the Norse god Thor in the video game God of War: Ragnarok. Kratos plays the series’ titular God of War this time.

“Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in the service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle,” reads the official description of the character.

Reportedly, the upcoming live-action series is going to be centred around the story of the two God of War games, where Kratos will raise his ten-year-old son, Atreus.

Per the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

God of War is a popular video game series by Sony, featuring Kratos in action-adventure games based on mythology (Greek and Norse), known for its combat and storytelling. The series spans multiple consoles, from PS2 to PS5 and PC, with major titles including the original trilogy, God of War (2018), and God of War Ragnarök (2022).

The upcoming series will be helmed by Ronald D. Moore, as confirmed by the streamer earlier.

On the work front, Ryan Hurst is going to be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Tom Holland.