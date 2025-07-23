'The Penguin' star Cristin Milioti to star in horror thriller film 'Buddy'

"The Penguin" star Cristin Milioti is set to headline "Buddy", an upcoming independent horror thriller film.

Milioti is coming off a fresh Emmy nomination for her performance in HBO’s "The Penguin", a series set in the world of filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

"Buddy", which began production earlier this week in Ohio, is being directed by Casper Kelly, the co-creator of shows such as "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell" and the viral horror comedy short "Too Many Cooks".

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the project is being described as a “new experience in horror”, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelly co-wrote the script with Jamie King, who previously worked on the Disney+ family movie "World’s Best".

J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules are producing through their banner BoulderLight Pictures in collaboration with Tyler Davidson and Drew Sykes of Low Spark Films.

In "The Penguin", Milioti essayed the role of Sofia Falcone, a role that also earned her a nomination for a Golden Globe and SAG Award, and a Critics Choice Award win for best actress in a limited series.

She is also known for starring in the acclaimed 2020 time-loop dark comedy "Palm Springs" and episodes of "Black Mirror".

