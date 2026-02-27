‘Scream 7’ a good entry point to iconic slasher series for Gen Alpha, say first-day viewers

The latest instalment of the Scream franchise, released worldwide on Friday, offers the perfect entry point for Gen Alpha to explore the slasher film series, first-day viewers said.

The infamous Ghostface is back in a more ruthless, “meaner” version, this time to target the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott in Scream 7, which hit screens on February 27.

“Went to see #Scream7 then took a second stab at it directly after. As a MAJOR fan of the franchise - it’s wonky, I won’t lie. Especially in its lackluster reveal(s)? BUT Ghostie is mean af, the chase/suspense scenes rock, and Neve&Courteney are still killing it,” a viewer wrote on X after the film hit theatres on February 27.

“Just like Scream 4 raised Gen Z, Scream 7 will raise Gen Alpha,” another fan shared. “I think Scream 7 is going to be the new Scream 4. Not in terms of quality (nothing is ever touching Scream 4 lol), but I think it'll be the film the upcoming generation will jump into the series with.”

Filmmaker Kevin Williamson, who directed the original Scream movie, and Guy Busick, who wrote the films with Williamson, returned to direct Scream 7.

An internet user called the latest film “the dumbest entry”. “Saw Scream 7, it was definitely the dumbest entry in the series, which is especially impressive because it was directed and co-written by the writer of the original. If this isn't the end of the series, hopefully this is it for him. It made me chuckle & I wasn't bored, at least.”

“SCREAM 7 is the restoration the franchise deserved. I loved it. The movie delivered on my high expectations. I am so, so happy. It’s the best slasher in decades, in particular better than 5&6, IKWYDLS, Heart Eyes, etc,” said an X user, heaping praise on the film.

Another fan lauded the film. “Wow! I was truly impressed with SCREAM 7. I smiled the entire way through it. Some of the greatest scenes and thrills from the entire franchise! This is a true SCREAM film, and I’m so happy that Neve was back front and center. An absolute must see.”

“That is how you make a Scream movie,” said a first-day viewer. “Scream 7 was perfection, the score was 🔥 emotional, raw, suspenseful, amazing kills and don’t get me started on the Sidney and Gale of it all. Thank you.”

Neve Campbell reprises her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, with a script by Guy Busick, in the latest instalment. Courteney Cox returns as Gale Weathers, while Mason Gooding reprises his role as Chad Meeks-Martin.

Newcomer Isabel May portrays Sidney’s daughter. Additional cast members include Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.