Meghalaya govt issues health advisory after suspected meningococcal infection cases in Shillong

The Meghalaya government has issued a public health advisory after suspected cases of meningococcal infection were reported in an Army training Centre here, officials said on Friday.

The advisory follows recent reports of two Agniveer trainees who have died due to suspected meningococcal infection, prompting the authorities to step in and identify all contacts, keeping them in isolation, besides fumigation in the affected areas.

Health authorities have intensified monitoring in institutions and communities where close contact may increase the risk of transmission, even as they emphasised that there is no cause for panic at this stage.

In an official statement, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday said the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) has been notified of the suspected cases, and an active epidemiological investigation has been launched.

"The District Surveillance Unit (DSU), East Khasi Hills, in coordination with the SSU, has initiated an active epidemiological investigation. Case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory review, and surveillance strengthening measures are currently underway," the advisory issued by Commissioner and Secretary Dr Joram Beda said.

The SSU reassured the public that the situation is being closely monitored and is presently under control, adding that no new suspected cases have been detected in any other area so far.

All necessary public health measures, including identification and monitoring of close contacts and implementation of appropriate preventive interventions, are being carried out as per standard outbreak response protocols, it said.

The department advised people to take precautions such as wearing masks if unwell or in crowded places, practising respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, avoiding crowded areas, and maintaining regular hand hygiene with soap and water or sanitiser. Citizens were also urged to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet to support immunity.

The advisory asked people to report immediately to the nearest medical facility if they experience symptoms such as sudden high fever, headache, vomiting, rapidly spreading purpuric rash, pale limb peripheries at a later stage, or signs of circulatory collapse, shock and multi-organ failure in severe cases.

The department appealed to the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information, stressing that rapid identification and preventive action are critical. For urgent medical assistance, the public may contact the 14410 call centre, the statement added.

