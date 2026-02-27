‘Beautifully articulated’: Vin Diesel praises Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ ahead of 98th Oscars

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has praised Ryan Coogler’s period horror drama Sinners as one of the best films of the year, describing it as a “rich historical exploration of culture”.

Coogler’s film, starring Michael B. Jordan in the role of twins, has received 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, setting a record for the most nominations in Oscar history.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows Jordan’s twin brothers as they attempt to open a juke joint to escape their troubled pasts. On opening night, however, bloodthirsty vampires descend upon them.

Diesel, best known for headlining the Fast & Furious franchise, said he and his family were already admirers of Coogler’s Black Panther and were equally impressed by Sinners.

As awards season approaches, Diesel said he wanted to share his thoughts on some of the year’s standout storytelling and performances.

“I’d like to take a moment to reflect on one such story…'Sinners'! Sixteen Oscar nominations. The most in the history of the Academy Awards… Wow, Sidney Poitier would be proud. What was once a door he had to kick open, has now become a stage where filmmakers of colour don’t just show up, they literally rewrite the record books. Profound. That is the continuum,” he wrote.

Sidney Poitier, known for films such as In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field and The Defiant Ones, was the first Black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar.

“So many great things to say about this film. The beautifully articulated portrayal of a twin’s existence- myself, of course, being a twin,” Diesel continued.

The actor added that he was curious to learn more about the filmmaker behind the project.

“Past his defiant insistence on being compensated fairly, negotiating an ownership reversion deal that does more for the plight… than most recent achievements in this industry. Past the box office dominance. Past the critical acclaim. I kept reading. And then I saw it. Born in Oakland, California. Man, that hit different...'Sinners' is hands down, one of the best films of the year. Congrats,” he said.

The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Conan O’Brien will return as host for the event for the second year in a row.