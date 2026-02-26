St Xavier's College
Xavotsav 2026 Turns St Xavier’s College Campus into a Two-Day Cultural Extravaganza
Posted on 26 Feb 2026
15:32 PM
Xavotsav 2026—Timeless Transience, organised by the Students’ Council of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, unfolded on January 17 and 18 as a vibrant inter-college celebration of talent, creativity and camaraderie. The two-day fest transformed the campus into a dynamic cultural arena, drawing participation from over a hundred competitors representing the host institution and eleven other reputed colleges. The festival commenced with an inaugural ceremony at the Fr. Depelchin Auditorium in the presence of Principal Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio SJ, vice principals, deans and distinguished dignitaries. With his blessings, Father Principal officially declared the fest open. SXC Kolkata
The event welcomed students from St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, Loreto College, Lady Brabourne College, The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Techno India University, Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College, Shri Shikshayatan College, Scottish Church College, Amity University Kolkata, T.H.K Jain College and Bethune College. Over a thousand students thronged the campus as participants, organisers and spectators, contributing to the electric atmosphere that defined this year’s edition. SXC Kolkata
Spanning twelve genres—including literary arts, fine arts, speaking arts, sports, journalism, music, dance, business, quiz, digital and design, lifestyle and dramatics—the fest hosted 52 competitions in both offline and online formats. Registrations across categories pushed competitive standards higher than previous editions, with notable surges in events such as group dance, singing, theme walk and band performances. From riveting oratory sessions and immersive painting contests to intellectually charged business, journalism and quiz rounds, students showcased versatility and passion. SXC Kolkata
Esteemed judges from diverse professional fields evaluated performances and offered valuable insights to participants, while celebrated personalities such as Neel Bhattacharya, Trina Saha, Tapojit Mitra, Prabuddha Banerjee, Shamik Chatterjee, Amrita Chatterjee and Jimmy Tangree added star appeal to the proceedings. Student volunteers across departments ensured seamless coordination throughout the fest, reflecting remarkable teamwork and dedication. Xavotsav once again emerged as a platform that balanced entertainment with learning, offering participants both exposure and experience. Special artist performances on both days drew enthusiastic crowds, with Day One featuring a power-packed act by Anurag Halder, followed by energetic sets from twin DJs Chase Twins and DJ Akash Rohira that kept the audience on their feet. SXC Kolkata
Day Two elevated the excitement further with the much-anticipated Mr. and Ms. Xavotsav contest, conducted by Jimmy Tangree with his trademark flair and audience engagement. The closing ceremony saw the announcement of the Best College and Runners-up College awards. Although St. Xavier’s College secured the highest score, in keeping with tradition the title of Best College was conferred upon The Bhawanipur Education Society College, while Shri Shikshayatan College emerged as the runners-up. Father Principal then formally declared Xavotsav 2026 closed. SXC Kolkata
The grand finale was marked by a riveting live concert by Alo The Band, whose performance encapsulated the spirit of Timeless Transience and brought the two-day cultural spectacle to a memorable close. With heightened participation, diverse competitions and unforgettable performances, Xavotsav 2026 reaffirmed its status as one of Kolkata’s most anticipated inter-college festivals. SXC Kolkata
Last updated on 26 Feb 2026
15:33 PM
