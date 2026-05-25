‘The Elephant in the Fog’ team returns to Kathmandu after Cannes Jury Award win

"The Elephant in the Fog" team returned from France after winning the prestigious Jury Award at the Cannes Film Festival and received a warm welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday morning.

Bikram Timalsina, Minister for Communication and Information Technology and Khadka Raj Paudel, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, extended felicitation to the team at the airport upon their arrival. The felicitation programme was jointly organised by Nepal Tourism Board and Nepal Film Development Board.

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The Nepali feature film "The Elephant in the Fog" directed by Abinash Bikram Shah has bagged the Jury Award under the Un Certain Regards category. It was the first film from Nepal to ever be selected for and win an award at the prestigious festival.

As soon as the Nepali film team comprising director Shah, producer Anup Paudel and artist Pushpa Thing Lama arrived at the airport, Nepalese officials and fans and the general public accorded a warm welcome to them.

Nepal Film Development Board, a government body, on the occasion announced to provide a Rs 250,000 cash prize to the team.

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