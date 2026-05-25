‘Let law take its course’: SC urges media restraint in Twisha Sharma death case, CBI set to take over probe

The Supreme Court on Monday said the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma would be fair, independent and impartial, while urging the media and the public to avoid speculation and exercise restraint in reporting the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now set to take over the investigation, with a team already sent to Bhopal.

Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while her in-laws have claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

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The police had registered an FIR against Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Hearing the matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it was “slightly in pain” over the handling of the case and appealed to the media to avoid turning the tragedy into a public spectacle.

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure "We request media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, told the court that significant progress had been made in the case due to media intervention.

He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident.

The top court noted the solicitor general’s submission that he would speak to authorities to ensure the CBI immediately takes over the probe.

The CBI will now collect all evidence and documents from the state police as part of its investigation, officials said.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.

"We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses, as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated.

"We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agencies. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion," it said while disposing of the suo motu case.