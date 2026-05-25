‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’: Akshay Kumar dons Bhojpuri avatar in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ song

Actor Akshay Kumar dons the avatar of a bhojpuri dancer in Ghis Ghis Ghis, the second track from his upcoming comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-41-second-long video shows Akshay and Akshara Singh grooving to a Bhojpuri item track, letting loose to its upbeat rhythm.

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With long, straight hair and a beard, Kumar adopts a Bhojpuri-style look in a loose kurta and white pants, accessorised with a gamcha (cotton towel) around his waist, while Akshara looks striking in a yellow sequinned sari.

Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav also feature in the clip.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

The comedy film also features Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani.

Other cast includes Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora, Mushtaq Khan, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Daler Mehndi and Krushna Abhishek.

Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.