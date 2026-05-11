‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ edges past new release ‘Mortal Kombat II’ at box office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 edged past new release Mortal Kombat II at the North American box office this weekend, continuing its strong run in theatres.

According to studio estimates issued on Sunday, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected USD 43 million in its second weekend, while Mortal Kombat II debuted with USD 40 million in North America.

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The weekend also saw the release of family mystery drama The Sheep Detectives and concert film Billie Eilish—Hit Me Hard & Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed by filmmaker James Cameron and singer Billie Eilish.

However, it was The Devil Wears Prada 2 that emerged as the biggest draw among audiences. The film has now earned USD 433.2 million globally within 12 days of release and has already surpassed the worldwide lifetime earnings of the original 2006 film, which had collected USD 327 million globally.

The success of the sequel also helped The Walt Disney Studios cross USD 2 billion in worldwide box office collections for the year.

Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat II, released across 3,503 locations and earned USD 23 million from 78 overseas markets, taking its global opening total to USD 63 million.

Michael, the biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, secured the third spot with USD 36.5 million in its third weekend. The film’s domestic total now stands at USD 240.5 million, while its worldwide earnings have reached USD 577.4 million.

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Sheep Detectives opened in fourth place with USD 15.9 million. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson and Nicholas Braun, along with voice performances by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall and Patrick Stewart.

Billie Eilish—Hit Me Hard & Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) rounded out the top five with USD 7.5 million in North America and USD 12.6 million internationally.