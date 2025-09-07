‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ maintains lead over Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ in India on Day 2

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final instalment of the hugely popular horror franchise, maintained its lead over A Harsha’s Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files at the box office on Saturday.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Last Rites earned Rs 17.3 crore nett in India on Day 2, a slight decrease from Friday’s Rs 17.5 crore nett haul. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 34.8 crore nett so far.

The English version of Last Rites registered an occupancy rate of 59.05 per cent while the Hindi version reported 40.22 per cent occupancy.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Conjuring: Last Rites shows Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) taking on their darkest and last case yet.

In comparison, Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, collected Rs 9 crore nett on Day 2, down from Friday’s Rs 12 crore nett haul, taking the domestic total to Rs 21 crore nett. As per Sacnilk, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 23.79 per cent on Saturday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016.

Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Pallvi Joshi, saw slight improvement in collection on Saturday, although it remained miles behind Last Rites and Baaghi 4. The film earned Rs 2.25 crore nett on Day 2, up from Rs 1.75 crore nett on Friday.

The total domestic earnings of the movie stand at Rs 4 crore nett. It reported an overall occupancy rate of 29.91 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari continued to struggle at the box office in its second weekend. The Tushar Jalota-directed romcom earned Rs 2 crore nett on Saturday, taking its nine-day domestic haul to Rs 43.5 crore nett.