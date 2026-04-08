‘The Boys’ Season 5: When and where to watch the final season of superhero series in India

After months of anticipation, the final season of The Boys is set to drop later today, bringing the long-running superhero drama to an end.

Season 5 will begin streaming on Prime Video in India from 12.30pm. As with previous seasons, the first two episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday.

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The finale is scheduled to stream on May 20.

The final season picks up in a world increasingly shaped by Homelander’s control. In the official trailer, Antony Starr’s Homelander appears firmly in charge, while Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher returns with a plan that could wipe out Supes altogether.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are shown held in a “Freedom Camp”, as Annie works to build resistance. Kimiko, notably, is absent in the footage, adding to the uncertainty around the group’s fate.

The series also stars Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.

Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has built a following for its violent, satirical take on superhero culture. The final season is expected to centre on a direct clash between Homelander and Butcher.