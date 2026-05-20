‘The Boys’ Season 5 becomes most-watched instalment in show’s history with over 55 million viewers

The fifth instalment of Prime Video’s action-fantasy series The Boys has emerged as the most watched season in the show’s history, drawing over 57 million viewers worldwide since its April 8 premiere, the streamer announced on Tuesday, a day before the release of season finale.

The latest season has ranked among the top 10 most viewed seasons of any original series in Prime Video history.

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Reflecting on the show’s unexpected rise over the years, Karl Urban — who plays Billy Butcher — had earlier admitted that while the team always believed in the series, they never anticipated it would evolve into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon.

The success of Season 5 has also boosted viewership across the franchise. Since the latest season premiered, Seasons 1 to 5 together have reached over 69 million viewers globally. Prime Video further stated that in 2026, The Boys franchise delivered the platform’s three biggest weeks of viewership for any show or film by number of viewers.

The final season picks up in a world increasingly shaped by Homelander’s control. In the official trailer, Antony Starr’s Homelander appears firmly in charge, while Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher returns with a plan that could wipe out Supes altogether.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie are shown held in a “Freedom Camp”, as Annie works to build resistance. Notably, Kimiko is absent from the footage, adding to the uncertainty about the group’s fate.

The series also stars Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.

Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys has built a following for its violent, satirical take on superhero culture. The final season is expected to centre on a direct clash between Homelander and Butcher.

The finale season is currently streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.