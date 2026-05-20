Mahua Moitra moves Calcutta High Court over Bengal cattle slaughter curbs before Eid al-Adha

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she had moved the Calcutta High Court through MLA Akhruzzaman, seeking exemption under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act for Eid al-Adha after a May 13 state notice, citing major economic impact on cattle rearers and traders.

Talking to reporters, Moita said that the May 13 notice from the Bengal government would not only affect the Muslims observing Bakri Eid but also the rural economy, especially people whose livelihood depends on cattle rearing.

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“The petition is seeking an exemption under Section 12 of the Animal Slaughter Act, 1951, regarding a notification issued on 13th May. Since the festival of Eid al-Adha is expected on the 27th or 28th, and there is limited time left, the petition requests exemption under Section 12, as the government may grant such relief. The request is to allow exemptions for the required arrangements for the festival of Bakri Eid.”

The matter was mentioned before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen by Trinamool’s Raghunathganj MLA Akhruzzaman, while Moitra also appeared during the hearing.

The challenge concerned a May 13 notice that mandated a ‘fit certificate’ for bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, or male and female buffaloes before slaughter. The certificate can only be granted by the chairman of a municipality or the president of a panchayat samiti, along with a government veterinary surgeon.

Under the notification, slaughter was only permissible for animals above 14 years of age or those permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity, old age, or incurable disease.

The Court has directed that the matter be brought to the bench for the first hearing at 10:30 am on Thursday.