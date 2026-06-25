‘The Bear’ Season 5 to ‘Blast’: New films and web series to stream on OTT

It’s another packed week on streaming platforms, with returning fan-favourite series, star-studded reality shows, major Hollywood releases and a slate of fresh originals arriving across platforms. Here’s everything you need to know.

See You At Work Tomorrow!

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A workplace romance adapted from the popular Kakao webtoon Back to Work!, the Korean drama follows Cha Ji-yoon (Park Ji-hyun), a dedicated product planner who has given up on love after a painful breakup. Her routine-driven life begins to change when she crosses paths with Kang Si-woo (Seo In-guk), the company’s notoriously blunt and unpopular team leader.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

TVF’s acclaimed rural dramedy returns to Bhathkandi, where Dr Prabhat (Amol Parashar) continues his mission to revive the village’s struggling Primary Health Centre. This season sees him chasing the prestigious Adarsh PHC Award while dealing with corruption, medicine shortages and local politics. Vinay Pathak, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh reprise their roles, while Dinesh Lal Yadav joins the cast.

Streaming on: Prime Video

In the Hand of Dante

Oscar Isaac headlines this literary thriller in a dual role as both author Nick Tosches and poet Dante Alighieri. Based on Nick Tosches’ novel, the film also stars John Malkovich, Gerard Butler, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino, Jason Momoa and Martin Scorsese.

Streaming on: Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Netflix’s live-action adaptation returns as Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) journey deeper into the Earth Kingdom. The new season introduces fan-favourite Earthbender Toph Beifong, played by Miya Cech, while Azula’s threat continues to grow.

Streaming on: Netflix

Blast

Arjun Sarja stars as a karate instructor whose peaceful family life is upended when a corporate-backed mining project threatens a nearby village. The action drama also features Abhirami, Preity Mukhundhan, John Kokken and Vivek Prasanna.

Streaming on: Netflix

Lingam

Inspired by real criminal incidents from Kanyakumari, this Tamil crime thriller follows a kabaddi champion who is falsely accused of a crime and gradually transforms into a feared gangster. Kathir leads the cast alongside Divya Bharathi and Bose Venkat.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Little Brother

John Cena and Eric André team up for this comedy about an ultra-organised real estate agent whose carefully structured life is thrown into chaos when his eccentric former mentee suddenly reappears and demands a place in it.

Streaming on: Netflix

Notes from the Last Row

A psychological drama adapted from Juan Mayorga’s acclaimed play The Boy in the Last Row, the series revolves around a disillusioned literature professor who becomes obsessed with nurturing the extraordinary talent of a gifted student.

Streaming on: Netflix

Perfect Family

Produced by Pankaj Tripathi, this family drama revolves around the Karkarias, whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel after their youngest daughter suffers a panic attack. Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah, Girija Oak Godbole and Neha Dhupia lead the ensemble cast.

Streaming on: SonyLIV

The Bear Season 5

The award-winning culinary drama returns for its fifth and final season. Following Carmy’s departure from the restaurant business, Sydney, Richie and Natalie must find a way to keep The Bear alive amid financial troubles and mounting pressure.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Alliance

Prime Video launches its first daily original reality series globally with Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the competition brings together 16 contestants in paired teams, where shifting loyalties and strategic gameplay determine who survives to the end.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Bahubali: The Torchbearer

This feature documentary revisits the making of the Baahubali phenomenon, chronicling director S. S. Rajamouli’s vision and the physical transformation undertaken by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Packed with behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews, it explores the legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most influential franchises.

Streaming on: Netflix

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza (June 27)

The reality show returns with a new home on Netflix and a major change: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh step in as the new ‘Jailers’ as 14 celebrity contestants will spend six weeks inside a prison-themed environment.

Streaming on: Netflix