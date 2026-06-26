Former Enhypen star Heeseung’s solo debut song crosses the 10 million mark within four days of release

K-pop band Enhypen’s former member Heeseung, who launched his solo career under the new stage name Evan, has recently dropped his solo track Ride Or Die, which has already garnered 11 million views on YouTube within four days of its release.

On June 22, Evan, aka Heeseung, dropped his debut song under the label BeLift Lab. However, the song received mixed responses from his fans. While many celebrate his bold alternative-rock and hyperpop direction, critics debate the heavy vocal effects.

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The 24-year-old musician launched a new Instagram account in April, sharing a series of photos that quickly gained traction, marking his introduction as a solo artist.

On March 10, 2026, Belift Lab announced that Heeseung would be departing from ENHYPEN after thorough in-depth discussions with the entire group regarding their future direction and goals. According to Belift Lab, Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision, and the agency has decided to respect it.

Enhypen is a popular South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. After Heeseung’s departure, the current members of the band are Jungwon (leader), Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Since debuting with ENHYPEN in 2020, Heeseung has built a reputation as one of the group’s most versatile members. Tracks like Highway 1009 and Dial Tragedy offer a glimpse into his evolving artistic identity.