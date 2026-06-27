‘The Bear’ S5 review: A fitting farewell that rediscovers soul of a beloved, chaotic kitchen

It was always going to be difficult for The Bear to stick the landing. Over four seasons, Christopher Storer's kitchen-set drama evolved from a frenetic portrait of grief and survival into one of television’s most poignant character studies. While the dramedy collected Emmys on the way, it also became increasingly self-indulgent.

While the fifth and final season doesn't erase every flaw that crept into the series in recent years, it delivers a finale that reminds audiences why The Bear was so endearing in the first place.

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Picking up almost immediately after Season 4, the story unfolds over the course of a single day. Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), having decided to step away from the restaurant, spends what could be his final day in the kitchen as Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) begins the difficult transition into leadership. At the same time, The Bear (the restaurant) faces a seemingly impossible dinner service.

Torrential rain batters Chicago, the plumbing threatens to collapse, reservations spiral out of control, supplies run dangerously low, and financial ruin looms over every decision.

For the previous two seasons, The Bear often appeared more interested in lingering on trauma than actually moving its characters forward. Long conversations, meditative detours and celebrity cameos occasionally overwhelmed the series’ original heartbeat. Season 5 does away with all that. Instead of endless introspection, it throws everyone back into the kitchen, forcing them to solve problems in real time.

Storer once again proves he understands that a restaurant kitchen can function like a battlefield. Every mistake carries consequences. The constant stream of crises creates an exhausting rhythm, immersing viewers in the controlled chaos that first made The Bear so compelling.

More importantly, the final season remembers that this story was never just about Carmy.

One of the biggest criticisms levelled against the previous two seasons was their increasingly narrow focus on Jeremy Allen White's emotionally fractured chef.

Here, the ensemble finally reclaim their spotlight. Sydney emerges as the emotional and professional anchor of the series, with Ayo Edebiri delivering another commanding performance. Her challenge isn't simply cooking exceptional food but also proving she can become the leader Carmy never fully managed to be.

The supporting cast benefits enormously from this renewed attention. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) continues his remarkable transformation from loudmouthed chaos agent into the restaurant's indispensable front-of-house leader. Natalie (Abby Elliott) juggles the impossible balancing act between motherhood and keeping the business alive, while Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) receive meaningful opportunities to demonstrate just how far they've come since the show's earliest days.

Jeremy Allen White, meanwhile, delivers perhaps his most restrained performance of the series. Carmy's presence still dominates every room he enters, but this time the character functions almost like a ghost watching others inherit what he built. It is a clever narrative choice that allows the show to explore his growth without making every emotional breakthrough revolve around him.

Tonally, however, The Bear remains an uneven dish. Certain comic subplots — particularly those involving Neil Fak — continue to feel like they belong in an entirely different series. While some of the humour lands beautifully, especially when it emerges organically from the absurdity of restaurant life, other moments interrupt the tension rather than complement it.

The sentimentality can also become a little heavy-handed. The Bear has never been shy about celebrating community, chosen family and the healing power of food, but Season 5 occasionally underlines those themes with more emphasis than necessary.

Yet those shortcomings become easier to forgive because the season rediscovers its sense of purpose. Most importantly, the finale appears determined to leave viewers with hope rather than exhaustion.