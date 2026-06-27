US President Donald Trump likely to visit India early next year, says Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States is working to arrange a visit by President Donald Trump to India early next year, as Washington and New Delhi move closer to finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

Speaking to IANS in an interview published on Saturday, Rubio said he is also expected to travel to India later this year to prepare for the president's visit.

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"We're working towards sometime early next year to have the president come," Rubio said, according to IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump last week on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, where Trump said they had a "very good" conversation.

India has been pressing the United States for months to schedule a visit by Trump, potentially as part of a meeting involving Japan and Australia.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced challenges over the past year after the United States imposed high tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's purchases of Russian oil, while also engaging closely with India's arch-rival Pakistan.

Rubio visited India last month in an effort to repair bilateral ties. However, relations have again come under strain following the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the U.S. Navy in the Gulf.

In the interview, Rubio expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries, saying the United States hopes to conclude a bilateral trade agreement soon.

"We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive."