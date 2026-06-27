‘Remarkable’: Ujjwal Nikam praises Rajkummar Rao’s performance in biopic ‘Prahaar’

Public prosecutor and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has praised actor Rajkummar Rao for his performance in the upcoming biographical drama Prahaar, saying the actor has brought authenticity and emotional depth to the film.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film revolves around Nikam’s prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

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“Rajkummar Rao has delivered a remarkable performance, and Avinash Arun’s direction is deeply impressive. Prahaar authentically portrays not only my journey as a public prosecutor but also my life as a husband and a father,” Nikam told PTI.

The senior advocate said the film highlights aspects of his personal life that rarely made headlines.

“People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, Prahaar shows that side, the part no headline ever carried,” he said.

Nikam, who prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks, said the burden of handling such sensitive cases often left him feeling isolated, a sentiment he is sharing publicly for the first time through the film.

“I’ve argued cases where the whole country was watching, and the loneliness of that responsibility is something I never spoke about. This film does. It stays honest to what happened, and in doing so, it tells a story I myself struggled to put into words,” he said.

Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat, Prahaar is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7.