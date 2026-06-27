Musical drama ‘Love You Zubeen Da’ to celebrate late singer’s life and legacy

An upcoming musical drama directed by Shree Pritam is set to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of musical icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away last year at the age of 53.

Titled Love You Zubeen Da, the film is backed by producer MD Faruk Uddin and presented jointly by Griebs Media & Production Pvt. Ltd. and Barsha Movies. Iqbal Rahimi and Barsha Sengupta make their acting debut with the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Vishal (Rahimi), a struggling singer who has grown up idolising Zubeen Garg as his greatest source of inspiration. Despite years of effort, he is never able to meet the music icon.

As time passes, Vishal’s persistent hard work begins to pay off, gradually bringing him closer to achieving his dream of success in the music industry.

However, just as he appears to be on the brink of a breakthrough, an unexpected tragedy alters the course of his life. Caught between a personal crisis and his long-cherished wish to meet his idol, Vishal finds himself at a decisive turning point.

Speaking about his experience working on the film, Rahimi said, “Zubeen Garg is, and will always remain, an inspiration to millions. His name carries deep emotions for countless people, and I truly feel honoured to be a part of this beautiful project,” Rahimi said.

“I have witnessed this film evolve from its earliest concept to the completed script. Getting the opportunity to play the lead heroine fills me with both happiness and responsibility,” Barsha added.

“Since 2011, I have had the privilege of working with Zubeen Da on numerous songs in Tollywood as a music director, and every one of them has been loved by audiences. I have been fortunate to know him closely over the years. It was from that emotional connection that the idea of this film was born,” Shree Pritam shared.

“I also had two unreleased songs by Zubeen Da, and they have become the biggest USP of this film. Through every frame of this movie, I have tried to pay my heartfelt tribute to him. This project is truly a golden opportunity in my life,” he added.

The ensemble cast also features Paran Bandopadhyay, Gitawali Rajkumari, Abhijit Guha, Partha Pratim Goswami, Violeena Bordoloi, Sourav Chatterjee, and Madhumita Gupta.