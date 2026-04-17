‘Om Shanti Om’: Oscars Academy revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s monologue scene on desire and destiny

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om on Thursday, revisiting the scene in which he delivers a monologue about how, if you truly want something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it.

Taking to X, the Academy dropped a video highlighting Shah Rukh’s character’s journey as a reincarnated film star who goes on to achieve success and receive recognition.

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Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om follows the story of Om and Shantipriya, who are reborn 30 years after dying in a fire.

In his new life, Om returns as a film star and is later seen receiving an award, where he emotionally repeats his earlier monologue, experiencing a sense of déjà vu as if reliving his past life.

“One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007),” reads the caption on X.

Last year, Om Shanti Om was re-released in theatres in honour of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday as part of a global film festival celebrating the actor’s cinematic legacy.

The two-week event organised by PVR INOX screened seven of his most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities.

Back in 2007, Om Shanti Om was branded campy, over the top, dripping with nostalgia. Critics saw it as a frothy spoof, a self-aware tribute to Hindi cinema’s masala age. But over the years, the film has earned its place as an unabashed love letter to Bollywood.

In July 2025, Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 action drama Jawan.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Sidhharth Anand’s King. Scheduled to release this year, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi.