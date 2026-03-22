‘The 50’ grand finale: When and where to watch the last episode of the reality show

Reality television show The 50, which premiered on the OTT platform JioHotstar in February, is set to conclude with its grand finale on Sunday.

The finale episode will stream live on JioHotstar at 9pm and on Colors TV at 10.30pm.

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The show, which began with 50 contestants entering the house on February 1, has now narrowed down to 12 participants.

The finalists include Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ravinder Singh, Krishna Shroff, Archana Gautam and Nehal Chudasama.

However, the episode airing on Sunday will further reduce the competition to the top four finalists, with a ticket-to-finale task expected to test both speed and luck.

Contestants have been competing in a series of tasks to build the prize pot, which currently stands at over Rs 40 lakh. Earlier, it was announced that a viewer who consistently supported the eventual winner could win up to Rs 50 lakh.

The show featured 50 celebrity contestants from varied fields, including television, social media, music, modelling and sports, who were housed together in a palace for 50 days and tasked with games requiring strategy, physical strength and logic to survive.

In a recent twist during the Lion’s dare/no-dare game, Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh and Shiv Thakre were called to the Lion’s den and given an option to add Rs 6 lakh to the prize pool at the cost of six eliminations.

Following this, Shiv, Faisal and Rajat nominated two contestants each, leading to the eviction of Arushi, Yuvika, Siwet, Lakshay, Hamid and Lovekesh from the show.