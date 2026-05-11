Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies in a road accident on Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, while another person travelling with him also lost their life in the incident, police said.

The accident took place near Exit No. 12 under the jurisdiction of Adibatla Police Station. The car in which they were travelling reportedly rammed into the rear of a truck late at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI reports, police officials confirmed that the collision occurred during the night. Authorities later registered a case and shifted both bodies for post-mortem examination.

Adibatla Police said, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR”.

“We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter,” the Adibatla Police added.

The identity of the second deceased person has not yet been officially disclosed.

Bharath Kanth was known for his performances in the films Gramam and Tenant, in which he played a lead role. Apart from films, he also appeared in web series including Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu.

Social media personality Ashu Reddy mourned the loss of her close friend with an emotional message on Instagram. “This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now. I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath @bharath_kanth,” she wrote.