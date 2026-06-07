High fashion or faux pas? Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s bizarre outfits from ‘Desi Bling’

Desi Bling takes viewers inside the unapologetically glossy world of Dubai’s ultra-wealthy Indian community. At the centre of this Netflix show are popular TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are trying to establish a home and business presence in Dubai while mingling with the city’s millionaire and billionaire social circles.

Unfortunately, while they may be chasing elite status, their wardrobes often resemble high-budget circus performers or glamorous vampires who forgot to hydrate. Here’s a look at their five most bewildering fashion choices.

Regal aspirations, theatrical results

1 5 All pictures: Netflix India

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Take, for instance, Karan Kundrra’s all-white royal ensemble. Laden with embellishments and volume, it appears to be aiming for ‘modern maharaja’, but lands somewhere closer to’the friendly ghost of a Mughal emperor attending a destination wedding’. The billowing silhouette swallows him whole, making him look less regal and more like an expensive duvet with sleeves.

Tejasswi Prakash, meanwhile, seems to have declared a personal war against subtlety. Draped head-to-toe in blinding gold, crystal-studded faux fur ensembles and oversized face-framing accessories, her looks are impossible to ignore (or admire). One outfit resembles a Christmas tree decor, while another looks as though Cleopatra collaborated with a tailor who bears her a serious grudge, and the over-the-top head gear is dramatic enough to make ancient Egyptians collectively groan.

The loofah look nobody asked for

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Karan Kundrra’s all-blue ensemble makes him look less like a style icon and more like a deluxe bath loofah that has mistakenly wandered into this show of unimaginable extravaganza. And then there’s the makeup — the generous helping of foundation leaves his face looking like a perfectly frosted cake, minus the cherry on top.

Craft project or couture?

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This outfit looks less like haute couture and more like a fishing net that somehow became a child’s summer craft project, all bedecked with green crystals of varied sizes. The unflattering underlayer does it no favours, while the Medusa-inspired emerald eye makeup seems determined to petrify onlookers. Add a grasshopper-shaped hair accessory and a choker in an entirely different shade of green, and the result is a look that leaves us stunned — not with awe, but with the overwhelming urge to ask, “Who approved this?”

Botanical horror, but make it fashion

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The pyjama-like apparel dangling from underneath the red jacket should not even be your first worry. The real mystery is: what on earth is that giant flower doing there? Is it a brooch, a botanical experiment or a cry for help? Karan looks like a vampire who has skipped both his hydration routine and his appointment with a stylist. He’s so spectacularly unrecognisable that even Tejasswi appears to be looking at him with the expression of someone silently asking, “Are we really going out like this?”

Two looks, total confusion

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Karan’s looks from the teaser deserve a separate panel discussion. In the first outfit, the obvious question is: which samurai styled your hair, Mr. Kundrra? The exaggerated collars are so oversized that the jacket looks less like couture and more like a pair of luxury sports shoes stitched together in a moment of creative frenzy.

The second look is somehow even more puzzling. Here, the actor resembles a monk who took an unexpected career turn into vampirism. The severe high-neck outfit, paired with a black printed overlayer that has all the elegance of a designer apron, creates the unmistakable vibe of someone who is about to either meditate in a monastery or haunt a Gothic castle.