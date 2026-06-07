High fashion or faux pas? Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s bizarre outfits from ‘Desi Bling’

Desi Bling takes viewers inside the unapologetically glossy world of Dubai’s ultra-wealthy Indian community. At the centre of this Netflix show are popular TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are trying to establish a home and business presence in Dubai while mingling with the city’s millionaire and billionaire social circles.
Unfortunately, while they may be chasing elite status, their wardrobes often resemble high-budget circus performers or glamorous vampires who forgot to hydrate. Here’s a look at their five most bewildering fashion choices.
Regal aspirations, theatrical results
Take, for instance, Karan Kundrra’s all-white royal ensemble. Laden with embellishments and volume, it appears to be aiming for ‘modern maharaja’, but lands somewhere closer to’the friendly ghost of a Mughal emperor attending a destination wedding’. The billowing silhouette swallows him whole, making him look less regal and more like an expensive duvet with sleeves.
Tejasswi Prakash, meanwhile, seems to have declared a personal war against subtlety. Draped head-to-toe in blinding gold, crystal-studded faux fur ensembles and oversized face-framing accessories, her looks are impossible to ignore (or admire). One outfit resembles a Christmas tree decor, while another looks as though Cleopatra collaborated with a tailor who bears her a serious grudge, and the over-the-top head gear is dramatic enough to make ancient Egyptians collectively groan.
The loofah look nobody asked for
Karan Kundrra’s all-blue ensemble makes him look less like a style icon and more like a deluxe bath loofah that has mistakenly wandered into this show of unimaginable extravaganza. And then there’s the makeup — the generous helping of foundation leaves his face looking like a perfectly frosted cake, minus the cherry on top.
Craft project or couture?
This outfit looks less like haute couture and more like a fishing net that somehow became a child’s summer craft project, all bedecked with green crystals of varied sizes. The unflattering underlayer does it no favours, while the Medusa-inspired emerald eye makeup seems determined to petrify onlookers. Add a grasshopper-shaped hair accessory and a choker in an entirely different shade of green, and the result is a look that leaves us stunned — not with awe, but with the overwhelming urge to ask, “Who approved this?”
Botanical horror, but make it fashion
The pyjama-like apparel dangling from underneath the red jacket should not even be your first worry. The real mystery is: what on earth is that giant flower doing there? Is it a brooch, a botanical experiment or a cry for help? Karan looks like a vampire who has skipped both his hydration routine and his appointment with a stylist. He’s so spectacularly unrecognisable that even Tejasswi appears to be looking at him with the expression of someone silently asking, “Are we really going out like this?”
Two looks, total confusion
Karan’s looks from the teaser deserve a separate panel discussion. In the first outfit, the obvious question is: which samurai styled your hair, Mr. Kundrra? The exaggerated collars are so oversized that the jacket looks less like couture and more like a pair of luxury sports shoes stitched together in a moment of creative frenzy.
The second look is somehow even more puzzling. Here, the actor resembles a monk who took an unexpected career turn into vampirism. The severe high-neck outfit, paired with a black printed overlayer that has all the elegance of a designer apron, creates the unmistakable vibe of someone who is about to either meditate in a monastery or haunt a Gothic castle.