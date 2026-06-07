The Great Indian Bizarre: Monkey turns legal errand, TMC leaders return extortion cash to villagers, man finds city's cheapest flat

Monkey turns legal errand into ‘money shower’

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A routine legal errand turned into ‘money business’ in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, when a monkey allegedly snatched a lawyer’s bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash and created quite a ‘show’.

According to eyewitnesses, a monkey snatched a lawyer's bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash and climbed a nearby tree. The monkey, instead of fleeing with the bag or hiding it, reportedly opened the bag and began flinging Rs 500 notes into the air like confetti.

Whether onlookers took advantage of the moment and pocketed a few notes or not remains unanswered.

Attempts to retrieve the bag were successful.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has gone viral, turning the monkey into an accidental internet celebrity. Several have commented saying, “Maamla legal hai reality ban gaya” and “it's not just a monkey but Robinhood monkey”.

Cashback season arrives in Bengal

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Bengal has apparently entered its cashback era.

In what might be the most unexpected refund drive of the year, Trinamool leaders in Bengal's Cooch Behar district have reportedly started returning alleged "cut money" and extortion cash to villagers.

No court order. No festive offer. Just a sudden change of heart—or perhaps a sudden fear of public anger, especially getting attacked with eggs and legal trouble.

The money was distributed at a field in Mathabhanga's Fakirer Kuthi area, where villagers were asked to gather. Some leaders reportedly turned up with cash in hand. Others, who are currently missing, sent family members instead. One influential local leader is said to be on the run, so his elderly father showed up to settle the account.

According to the local BJP, a panchayat member and several Trinamool leaders had allegedly collected around ₹80 lakh from villagers over time.

Now, with the political weather changing, they claim at least a portion of that money is finding its way back to its original owners.

For the villagers, it was less a political meeting and more an unplanned refund counter.

One resident said he had paid a Trinamool leader a hefty sum to "resolve" a land dispute—a resolution that never arrived. When word spread that refunds were being handed out, he registered his name and finally got his money back.

Because in Bengal these days, even alleged cut money comes with a return policy.

Man’s ‘superstition test’ goes viral

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A video that has gained viral momentum on X and other social media platforms shows a man deliberately touching the ceiling of a temple staircase as part of what he calls an “experiment” to observe human behaviour around belief and superstition.

The video showed a young man standing in a long queue at a temple and saying, “India mein kitna zyada log andh vishwas karte hai. Abhi main ek jagah haath lagaunga, mere baad dekhna kitna log wahan haath lagayenge (In India, so many people believe in superstition. I am going to touch a spot here, and after me, just see how many people will also touch that place)."

In the clip, the man is seen reaching up and placing his hand on a specific spot on the staircase ceiling in a casual manner, and what happened next confirmed his prediction.

Several people standing behind him did the same after watching him before they proceeded towards the temple. Some even paused briefly to offer prayers after doing so.

A few who had already moved ahead also turned back to touch the ceiling before continuing onward.

Soon, people passing by begin treating the stone as an object of worship because they have simply observed others doing it before them.

Bengaluru man finds city's cheapest flat

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House hunting in India's tech capital has apparently reached a point where one young man reportedly decided a flyover pillar was more affordable than an apartment.

According to viral reports, the man allegedly turned the hollow space inside a flyover pillar into his home after Bengaluru's soaring rents made conventional housing impossible.

Forget studio apartments. Bengaluru's hottest new real estate category is now "1 Pillar-HK"—zero rent, excellent ventilation and no nosy landlord asking for your CTC.

The story has gone viral on social media, with users joking that the city's housing crisis has officially entered its infrastructure phase.

Behind the memes, however, is a familiar frustration: sky-high rents, rising living costs and the growing struggle for students, young professionals and middle-class families trying to survive in metro cities.

'Trapped inside drain'

A routine rescue operation in Kerala turned into an investigation into paranormal activity on Saturday, when a migrant worker who was rescued from inside a roadside drain told authorities that he was trapped there by a magician.

The man, who claimed to be from Bengal, was discovered after a passerby noticed a hand emerging from a small opening in the drain. Fire force personnel subsequently arrived at the scene and pulled him out.

Officials admitted they were struggling to understand how he had entered the drain in the first place.

According to officials, there was no visible manhole, opening, broken slab or other obvious point of entry nearby. Equally puzzling was the man's explanation that he had been placed inside the drain by a magician.

Authorities have not publicly commented on whether the alleged magician specialised in illusion, escape artistry, drain logistics or all three.

Officials now face the difficult task of determining which part of the story is most unusual: the existence of a man inside a sealed drain, his apparent survival there for days, or the fact that the magician explanation is currently the only one available.

As of Saturday evening, authorities were continuing their inquiry.

The magician has not yet been located.

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