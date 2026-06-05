Beyond ‘Persepolis’: Five Marjane Satrapi films that deserve a spot on your watchlist

For most readers, Iranian-French novelist Marjane Satrapi is synonymous with her 2000 graphic novel Persepolis (the second volume came out in 2003), which was later made into an animated film in 2007.

The novel is a haunting graphic memoir from her childhood that unfolded during and after the Iranian Revolution.

However, beyond the pages, Satrapi established herself as a strong visionary through her journey of filmmaking. Her films spoke about political consciousness and a deeply human perspective while challenging authority.

With her sudden demise on June 5 at the age of 56, the world has lost one of its fearless voices.

Though Persepolis will remain her magnum opus, her other films too carried the same spirit of defiance and empathy. Here are five Satrapi-directed films worth revisiting.

Chicken with Plums (2011)

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Based on her 2004 eponymous graphic novel, Chicken with Plums is a poignant story about the last eight days of legendary musician Nasser-Ali Khan (who was also Satrapi’s great-uncle, who passed away after his beloved instrument was smashed down by his wife, in an argument. Failing to find a replacement instrument that captures his soul, the musician loses his will to live, retreats to his bed and reflects on his life, family and friends on the final eight days of his life. Starring Isabella Rossellini, Maria de Medeiros and Mathieu Amalric, the film premiered at the 68th Venice International Film Festival.

The Gang of the Jotas (2012)

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This film is a quirky, low-budget DIY project centred around two amateur badminton players travelling to Spain for a tournament whose lives are upended by an airport luggage mix-up. They are unexpectedly thrown together with a mysterious, manipulative and mysterious woman on the run from the mafia. The film also marked the big-screen debut of Satrapi as an actress, who played the mysterious woman in the film.

The Voices (2014)

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Starring Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, The Voices is a psychological dark comedy that follows the story of Jerry, who is an endearing but schizophrenic factory worker. Guided by his imaginary pets — an evil, chatty cat and an angel-like dog — his life suddenly takes a dramatic twist when it spirals into a murderous spree as he tries to navigate reality and pursue his office crush. The film also stars Gemma Arterton and Anna Kendrick.

Radioactive (2019)

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Based on the life of Nobel laureate Marie Curie, Radioactive follows the life and scientific breakthroughs of the Polish-French physicist and chemist, played by Rosamund Pike. The film chronicles Curie’s relentless pursuit of knowledge and her passionate romance and collaboration with her husband, Pierre Curie (played by Sam Riley). The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Dear Paris (2024)

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Dear Paris is the last film directed by Satrapi. The story follows several Parisian residents who unexpectedly confront death, only to realise what makes life worth living and to embrace their existence once again. The film features an ensemble cast including Monica Bellucci, Ben Aldridge, André Dussollier, Rossy de Palma as Dolores, and Eduardo Noriega.

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