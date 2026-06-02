Marilyn Monroe at 100: Five times the Hollywood diva proved she was an icon, and then some

A century after her birth, Marilyn Monroe remains the epitome of vintage glamour. Her sassy blonde curls, stunning gowns, and natural confidence made her a fashion icon, captivating cinema fans around the world.

Long before the era of influencers and fashion trends, she knew how to draw attention — just with a single look. Here’s a look back at five key moments where Monroe not only served diva energy but also emerged as a timeless icon.

Marilyn Monroe Productions

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It is known that the actress became one of the earliest women actresses in Hollywood to own her own production house, along with photographer Milton H. Greene. Defying the restrictive, then male-dominated Hollywood studio system, Monroe was the president, controlling 51% of the shares, while Greene acted as vice president and managed business operations. Notable projects of this venture included Bus Stop (1956) and The Prince and the Showgirl (1957).

Overcoming childhood stutter

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Monroe has always been praised for her signature slow, breathless dialogue delivery. However, it was a carefully practised speech technique she learned by taking lessons from studio vocal coaches to manage and overcome a severe stutter.

Battled Hollywood Typecasting

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Although typecast as a ‘dumb blonde,’ Monroe was an avid reader and had a personal library. She studied at the famous Actors Studio in New York and was well-read, frequently spotted carrying books by authors like James Joyce and Walt Whitman on set.

The dress, the crowd, and the moment that defined her stardom

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Any account of the Hollywood star would be incomplete without mentioning the iconic subway grate scene from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, where a gust of wind lifts Marilyn Monroe’s white dress, forever cementing her status as a Hollywood icon.

Filmed on Lexington Avenue in New York City, the scene drew crowds of admirers who gathered to witness the unforgettable moment in person. Later, Bollywood filmmaker Mansoor Khan paid a tribute to Monroe with this scene in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, by recreating the scene featuring actress Pooja Bedi.

Monroe’s jaw-dropping crystal dress at JFK’s birthday celebration

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Monroe’s unforgettable appearance at the 1962 birthday celebration of US President John F. Kennedy came just three months before the actress’ death. Designed by Jean Louis, the gown was crafted from sheer, flesh-coloured marquisette fabric and hand-sewn with 2,500 shimmering rhinestones, making it one of the most iconic dresses in fashion history.