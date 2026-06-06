Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ song breaks records on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon

Taylor Swift has broken streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music with her new single I Knew It, I Knew You, the platforms said Saturday.

Spotify announced that the track became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in the platform’s history.

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Apple Music said the song set its all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single by first-day streams, while also becoming the platform’s biggest country single of 2026 so far.

Amazon Music reported that the track logged the largest 24-hour streaming debut for any song globally on the platform in 2026.

The song will be featured in Toy Story 5, set for theatrical release on June 19.

Swift also released a music video Friday, which teases the track’s connection to Jessie, while showing early glimpses of her relationships with Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The video ends with a young, red-haired girl resembling Jessie playing with the cowgirl doll on a tire swing before falling into a pile of leaves. Some of the footage appears to be drawn from the unreleased fifth film.

I Knew It, I Knew You marks a return to country genre for Swift. The pop star said she wrote the track after attending an early screening of Toy Story 5.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she shared on Instagram. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a ‘Toy Story’ kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”