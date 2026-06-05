‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor James Handy found stabbed to death at US home; girlfriend’s son arrested

Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy was found dead at his California residence on Wednesday, with multiple stab injuries on his body. The 81-year-old actor was declared dead, as confirmed by one of his representatives.

“With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” Handy’s talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, said in a statement.

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Handy’s girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to the police, they have responded to a report of ‘unknown trouble’ after a caller dialled 911 and said, “I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.”

After officers arrived at the scene, Gledhill reportedly approached them and said he was “the one they were looking for”.

Authorities said he lived in the same residence as his mother, who was in a relationship with James Handy.

Gledhill was subsequently arrested and taken to Van Nuys Jail, where he was charged with murder.

According to US-based entertainment magazine People, police cordoned off streets near Handy’s home as they investigated the incident.

They were also directed to conduct door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood, recording which residents responded and which homes remained unanswered.

Apart from Top Gun: Maverick, Handy was known for his roles in Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, Logan, NYPD Blue, Rizzoli & Isles, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles and Criminal Minds.