Sadie Sink to headline limited series adaptation of ‘The Marriage Plot’

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is set to lead and executive-produce The Marriage Plot, a new limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides’ acclaimed 2011 novel for FX.

The upcoming drama follows three recent college graduates who find themselves caught in an intense love triangle as they navigate the challenges of adulthood, romance and self-discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story centres around college students who navigate love. However, they collide with the realities of growing up and making life-changing decisions.

The adaptation is being written by Will Arbery, known for his work on Succession, while acclaimed filmmaker Hiro Murai, whose credits include Atlanta, will direct and executive produce the series. The project is backed by FX Productions and A24.

Announcing the series, FX Entertainment president Gina Balian described The Marriage Plot as “ambitious, character-driven storytelling” and praised the opportunity to collaborate once again with Arbery and Murai.

Sink, who rose to global fame as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, continues to build an impressive post-Netflix career. Besides The Marriage Plot, she is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is also attached as an executive producer on the film adaptation of the play John Proctor Is the Villain.

The limited series is expected to stream on Hulu in the US, though a release date has not yet been announced.