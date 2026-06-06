Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden: Reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to marry at Madison Square Garden in New York City this summer, according to US media reports.

Page Six reports the couple is expected to wed on the weekend of July 3, with TMZ corroborating both the venue and the date.

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Madison Square Garden, where Swift has performed eight times, is being cited as the selected location for the ceremony.

TMZ further reports that two key logistical reasons behind choosing the venue are its lack of windows and underground parking facilities, which are said to offer heightened privacy for Swift, Kelce, and their guests.

According to TMZ, approximately 1,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony. The reported invitation list includes a number of high-profile figures such as Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports at this stage.

The two have been publicly linked since 2023, months after Kelce made headlines for attempting to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her concerts.

Since then, Swift has attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, including a Super Bowl appearance, while Kelce has also made appearances alongside Swift during her concerts.

The couple announced their engagement last August.

This is not the first time speculation has emerged regarding a wedding venue. Earlier rumours suggested the pair would marry at Ocean House in Rhode Island. That claim was dismissed by wedding planner Tara Guerard.