Taylor Swift exudes old Hollywood glamour in new ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album cover

Pop sensation Taylor Swift on Tuesday dropped a fresh cover for her upcoming studio album The Life of a Showgirl ahead of its October 3 release.

The album cover has a glamorous, vintage-inspired aesthetic. It shows Swift draped in large, dramatic red feathers framing her figure, exuding a theatrical, showgirl vibe. She wears an ornate headpiece shaped like a starburst, with crystals cascading down her forehead. Her makeup is bold, featuring striking winged eyeliner and classic red lips, adding to the old Hollywood allure.

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours while supplies last,” the 35-year-old singer wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Previously, the August singer had shared two other album covers on social media that perfectly capture the essence of old Hollywood and its showgirl era.

On the podcast New Heights Show presented by Jason Kelce, brother of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, the singer first announced her album. In a clip shared by Jason of Taylor talking about her album, the pop sensation said, “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said.

She also added, “It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record. And like you said, bangers.”

The upcoming album will have 12 tracks in total, with songs including The Fate of Ophelin, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Ruin The Friendship and Wood.

Also, Swift is going to collaborate with Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter for the title track of the album – The Life of a Showgirl.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.