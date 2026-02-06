Final freezing phase before switching on the fan: Winter’s ‘last chill’ this weekend

A fresh dip in temperatures is likely over the weekend, which Met officials said could mark the final phase of this winter.

The Met office has forecast a gradual fall in minimum temperatures following a pause in successive Western Disturbances. The chill, however, will mostly be felt only after sunset.

“Gradual fall in the minimum temperature by 2-3°C is likely over east India during the next 48 hours and no significant change thereafter,” said the national bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday.

In Calcutta, the minimum temperature has hovered between 16° and 17° Celsius over the past few days, while the maximum has ranged from 26° to 27°. “These temperatures are not unusual for this time of year. But having spent a large part of this winter wrapped in woollens, even during afternoons, the current conditions feel warmer than usual for many,” said a Met official.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to dip to around 14° or possibly lower by Sunday, the official added.

Between December 15 and January 15 — considered peak winter in south Bengal — the impact of Western Disturbances was almost negligible. Western Disturbances (WDs) are extra-tropical storms that travel from west to east, bringing rain and snowfall to northwestern and northern Himalayan states. In south Bengal, WDs often act as a barrier to the free flow of cold northwesterly winds, leading to higher night temperatures. In February, however, the pattern shifted, with successive WDs having only a marginal influence on the region.

“The last WD has moved away. The next one is expected over the western Himalayas around February 8 or 9. Any impact on Bengal, if at all, will not be felt for at least another day,” the Met official said. “Until then, northwesterly winds will gain momentum.”

Recent WDs have triggered snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As cold winds from these regions enter Bengal, travelling south, temperatures are expected to slide.

The imminent drop could be the last cold spell this season. “The days are getting longer and solar insulation is increasing. The nights will eventually get warmer,” the official said. “However, if the next WD is strong enough to cause prolonged cloud cover in Calcutta, the day might just feel cold.”