Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar, say police

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.

According to initial information, the attackers fired at least five rounds at the vehicle, shattering its windows.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police said.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed at the spot. The area was cordoned off and security arrangements were tightened. Police teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the assailants.

Senior police officials said that the case is being investigated from all angles. Possible motives, including personal enmity and political rivalry, are being examined. Efforts are underway to identify the attackers and arrest them at the earliest.

Further investigations are on, they said.

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that "law and order in complete collapse in Punjab."