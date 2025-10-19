Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer ‘Dude’ earns over Rs 20 crore globally

Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Tamil-language romance drama Dude, which also stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, has collected over Rs 20 crore gross across all languages globally, the makers announced on Saturday.

“The DUDE DIWALI BLAST takes off on a BLOCKBUSTER note at the box office. #Dude collects a gross of 22 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1. A massive festive weekend loading,” production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote on social media.

The film has sold over 5,00,000 tickets on ticketing portal BookMyShow alone, the production banner added.

“is the # 1 INDIAN FILM among all Diwali releases globally. North America gross crosses $500K and going super strong,” Mythri Movie Makers added in another post on X.

According to industry data tracking portal Sacnilk, Dude earned Rs 9.75 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 10 crore nett on Day 2, taking the domestic earnings to Rs 19.75 crore nett in two days.

The Tamil version of the film logged an overall occupancy of 55.43 per cent on Saturday. The morning shows registered 38.33 per cent occupancy, which increased to 60.69 per cent in the afternoon, 58.53 per cent in the evening. The night shows peaked at 68.16 per cent occupancy.

The Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 43.43 per cent.

Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, Dude revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kuralarasi, who run an event management company and belong to a group called the ‘Dude Group’ known for planning surprises. The story takes a romantic turn when Kural confesses her love for Agan.

The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.