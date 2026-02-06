Tamil-Malayalam actress Anju Krishna arrested in drug case: Report

Tamil and Malayalam actress Anju Krishna was arrested in Chennai on Thursday in connection with a drug case, as per reports.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit Southern team conducted a major drug bust in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, arresting eight individuals, including Anju and Tamil assistant director Vincy Nivetha, they told local reporters.

The investigation started with the arrest of Vigneshwaran, 33, from Nesapakkam, following a tip-off to Inspector Johnny Chellappa of the ANIU (South), according to media reports. During interrogation, Vigneshwaran named Venkatesh Kumar, 31, of Kovur near Porur, as his narcotics supplier.

Drugs such as methamphetamine, LSD stamps, OG ganja and cannabis were recovered.

Reports suggest that six grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of OG ganja, 15 grams of ganja, a smoking bong, a stamp and nine mobile phones were seized.

All eight accused have been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Model-turned-actress Anju made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vellimalai. Her filmography includes Malayalam titles Aaro, Sumesh & Ramesh, Akasham Kadann, and Tamil comedy-drama Om Vellimalai. She has also appeared in TV serials, including Priyankari on Flowers TV.